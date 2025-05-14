ESPN Mock Draft Projects Javon Small to Go Late in the Second Round
Despite putting together a season worthy of All-American honors, there's no guarantee West Virginia guard Javon Small will hear his name called in next month's NBA draft.
There are some concerns with his game, but really, the two biggest issues for teams are his height (6'3") and his age (22). Teams are looking to draft younger prospects, even when it's late in the second round, mainly because there's a reason why said player had to stick around in college for as long as they did.
In ESPN's latest mock draft, however, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo project that Small will be picked by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 56th overall selection, just three picks before the end of the draft.
This week, Small is taking part in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, looking to improve his chances of getting drafted. Givony mentioned earlier this week that Small has become a "popular sleeper" among NBA teams and has gotten off to a terrific start. During one shooting drill, Small nailed 46 consecutive three-pointers.
The 2025 NBA draft will be split into two nights once again. Round one will take place on June 25th at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, while round two will follow on the 26th, beginning at the same time.
