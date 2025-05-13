CBS Sports Analyst Has Bold Overreaction: 'Rich Rod's Methods Can't Work in This Era'
Rich Rodriguez is back in Morgantown and is hoping to bring West Virginia football back to national relevance. Since he left for the Michigan job in 2007, WVU has only had moments here and there of being in the national conversation, rather than a full season.
The energy and vibe around the program is as high as it’s been nearly two decades, and although it may take a year or two for the results to show, the overall feeling is that Rodriguez will indeed get the Mountaineers back on track.
Well, not everyone is of that belief.
CBS Sports analyst Shehan Jeyarajah made one spring overreaction for every Big 12 team and for the Mountaineers, it was that Rich Rodriguez’s methods can’t work in this era.
"New coach Rich Rodriguez has never made a habit out of making friends, but the transfer portal numbers are pretty jarring. According to 247Sports, the Mountaineers lost an absurd 51 players to the transfer portal, including players to Alabama, Ohio State, and Ole Miss. Granted, WVU brought in 51 players as well, but the average rating was closer to Purdue than the elite of the Big 12. Maybe Rodriguez will be able to find his guys, but hard-nosed, old-school methods just don't hit the same in 2025. The kids yearn to TikTok dance."
Not to compare Rich Rodriguez to some of the game's best coaches, but it’s foolish to say old-school methods can’t work in today’s era. Nick Saban (now retired), Dabo Swinney, Matt Campbell, Curt Cignetti, and a few others are of the old-school mindset, but have the ability to adapt and relate to today’s athletes. The same can be said for Rodriguez; he just wants to coach players who want to be coached, and the aforementioned coaches are no different.
The job that Rodriguez did at Jacksonville State is proof that he can still win. He had to replace a large portion of his roster after being hit by the portal from bigger schools, and still went on to win the conference championship.
It’s a whole heck of a lot easier to find players in the portal when you’re recruiting with the West Virginia logo as opposed to Jacksonville State’s. It also helps that he has better resources and facilities to include in his pitch.
I’m not sure if Rodriguez will take the Mountaineers back to the doorstep of a national title game, but I do believe he will be successful. He knows what it takes to win here and is bound and determined to make it happen.
