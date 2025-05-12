Johnny Estelle to Join Ross Hodge's Coaching Staff at West Virginia
Monday afternoon, West Virginia men's head basketball coach Ross Hodge officially announced the hiring of Johnny Estelle as an assistant.
“Johnny’s impact will be felt all throughout the program,” Hodge said in the press release via the WVU athletics communications department. “He is intentional and has a unique ability to develop impactful relationships that last. He has been inducted into two separate hall of fames, which speaks directly to his ability as a basketball coach and his influence as a person.”
“It is an absolute honor and blessing for my family and I to be able to join coach Hodge at West Virginia University,” Estelle said. “West Virginia is one of the most prestigious programs in the country and possesses a rich winning tradition and culture that definitely aligns with the values of coach Hodge. I have known him for 25 years and have been fortunate to witness his successful evolution from the student-athlete, assistant coach and a head coach. His impeccable character, work ethic, knowledge and ability to develop strong relationships with his student-athletes and staff makes him an impactful transformational leader and one of the best head coaches in the country.”
Estelle had two stints as a head coach, spending time at the Division II and JUCO levels. At Navarro College (JC), Estelle went 126-48 from 2008-13. He spent one season as an assistant at Houston and then took the head coaching job at Texas A&M-Kingsville, where he went 137-112 from 2014-23. Last year, he left his head coaching post to join Ross Hodge's staff at North Texas.
