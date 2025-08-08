Garrett Greene Turning Heads at Bucs Camp After Flashy Catches in Practice
A year ago, there was some chatter that West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene could be a dark horse Heisman candidate. Granted, much of that conversation was generated from within the Mountain State, but still, even national college football analysts expected big things from Greene after a strong 2023 campaign where he guided the Mountaineers to nine wins.
In 2023, Greene was one of the best downfield throwers of the football in the entire country, and when you combine that with his ability to do damage with his legs, the list of quarterbacks who created more explosive plays was pretty limited. He threw for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns and took exceptional care of the ball, throwing just four interceptions. He also rushed for 772 yards and 13 scores on the season.
Last year? Yeah, it didn't go how anyone would have wanted. Greene did increase his completion percentage which was something he and former WVU head coach Neal Brown worked on extensively, but the interception rate skyrocketed. As a matter of fact, Greene was tied for the conference lead in interceptions thrown with 12.
Because of his size, playing quarterback at the next level was always considered a long shot. Taking a big step back in 2024, pretty much ended his days at quarterback, but his elite athleticism and speed are giving him a chance to continue playing as a wide receiver in the NFL.
Following the draft, Greene inked an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and believe it or not, he's still around for training camp.
Over the last couple of days, Greene has made some incredible catches at practice, which have caught the attention of Bucs reporters.
Greene will have to make quite the impression to make the team's active 53-man roster, but he could be stashed on the team's practice squad if he has a strong month of August. The Buccaneers' first preseason game is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Tennessee Titans.
