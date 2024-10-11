Geno Smith Goes Into Owen Schmitt-Mode with Tablet on Sideline
Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith had a big game through the air on Thursday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, completing 30-of-52 pass attempts for 312 yards and a touchdown in Seattle's 36-24 loss.
However, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows as the NFL’s leading passer threw a pair of interceptions on the night.
In the fourth quarter of the game, Smith was caught on the sideline bashing the tablet off his head after seeing something he was upset with.
His frustration likely reminded Seahawks and West Virginia fans of fullback Owen Schmitt who was notorious for banging his helmet off his head. Obviously, the tablet isn’t as dangerous but he might have done some damage by throwing it on the ground at the end of the clip.
The Seahawks have struggled to help Geno out all season as his receivers have had issues with drops, and the running game has been nearly nonexistent, rushing for just 96.5 yards per game.
Seattle opened the year 3-0 but now finds themselves searching for answers after dropping three straight. Smith and the Seahawks will get back at it next Sunday when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.
