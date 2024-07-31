How JJ Wetherholt Performed in His Pro Debut
Earlier this month, JJ Wetherholt became the highest draft pick in West Virginia baseball history when he was selected seventh overall by the St. Louis Cardinals.
On Tuesday, the former Mountaineer star shortstop made his professional debut with the Palm Beach Cardinals of the Florida State League, St. Louis' Single-A affiliate. Wetherholt hit third in the lineup and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. His first career hit was a 107.4 mph laser to center field, right over the pitcher's head.
Wetherholt will likely spend the remainder of this season in Single-A with a chance to climb through the Cardinals' farm system in 2025. He is currently rated as the 24th overall prospect by Baseball America and is the No. 1 prospect in the Cardinals' system.
