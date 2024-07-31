Mountaineers Now

How JJ Wetherholt Performed in His Pro Debut

A solid start at the next level for the former Mountaineers shortstop.

West Virginia University junior JJ Wetherholt.
West Virginia University junior JJ Wetherholt. / Christopher Hall

Earlier this month, JJ Wetherholt became the highest draft pick in West Virginia baseball history when he was selected seventh overall by the St. Louis Cardinals.

On Tuesday, the former Mountaineer star shortstop made his professional debut with the Palm Beach Cardinals of the Florida State League, St. Louis' Single-A affiliate. Wetherholt hit third in the lineup and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. His first career hit was a 107.4 mph laser to center field, right over the pitcher's head.

Wetherholt will likely spend the remainder of this season in Single-A with a chance to climb through the Cardinals' farm system in 2025. He is currently rated as the 24th overall prospect by Baseball America and is the No. 1 prospect in the Cardinals' system.

