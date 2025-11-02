Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tyrese Maxey, Spurs, Bulls-Knicks, Luka Doncic)
A massive NBA slate takes place on Sunday, starting with the Oklahoma City Thunder (who are looking to stay undefeated) taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.
In fact, all three undefeated teams in the NBA are in action on Sunday, as the San Antonio Spurs are favored on the road against the Phoenix Suns and the Chicago Bulls are road underdogs in their second game in a row against the New York Knicks.
I’m eyeing five different bets on Sunday, including a moneyline parlay, a spread pick and three player props for some of the best guards in the league.
So far this season, we’re right around .500 in these picks, and I’m aiming to improve upon that record with the season in full swing.
Here’s a breakdown of all of my NBA Best Bets for Nov. 2!
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 15-16 (-2.78 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1306-1253-27 (+30.36 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-117)
- Chicago Bulls +7.5 (-126) vs. New York Knicks
- Jalen Brunson OVER 27.5 Points (-103)
- San Antonio Spurs-Toronto Raptors Moneyline Parlay (+113)
- Luka Doncic OVER 50.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-113)
Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-117)
Tyrese Maxey is off to a red-hot start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 35.2 points per game in his first five games while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 46.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Maxey should be in line for a huge workload on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, as the Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out Joel Embiid, Paul George and Jared McCain for this matchup. Without Embiid earlier this season, Maxey dropped 43 points in a 12-point win over the Orlando Magic.
The star guard has 30 or more points in three of his five games (39 or more in each of those), and he’s scored at least 26 points in every game this season.
After taking just 16 shots against Boston on Friday night, I expect Maxey to bounce back against a Brooklyn Nets defense that ranks dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent 3-point percentage while clocking in at No. 29 in opponent points per game.
Chicago Bulls +7.5 (-126) vs. New York Knicks
The Chicago Bulls are undefeated this season both straight up and against the spread heading into their second game in a row against the New York Knicks.
New York is set as a sizable favorite at home (where it is 2-0 this season), but it has lost three games in a row to Miami, Milwaukee and Chicago.
The Knicks have yet to find their rhythm on offense, ranking 19th in the league in offensive rating and 18th in net rating so far this season. Meanwhile, the Bulls are fifth in offensive rating, sixth in defensive rating and sixth in net rating in the 2025-26 season.
Chicago still is without guard Coby White, but I think this is a few too many points to give the Knicks, who have not played well so far this season. New York is just 27th in the NBA in effective field goal percentage, and it’s played just one game with a fully healthy lineup, losing to the Bulls on Friday night.
To make matters worse, Mitchell Robinson is back on the injury report as questionable for Sunday’s game.
I’m not bold enough to take Chicago to pull off the upset, but the Bulls are better (so far) this season than these odds are giving them credit for. I’ll take them to cover the spread on the road.
Jalen Brunson OVER 27.5 Points (-103)
Sticking with the Chicago-New York matchup, I do have a player prop that I like for Jalen Brunson.
After scoring 23 points in the Knicks’ season-opening win over Cleveland and shooting just 5-for-18 from the field, Brunson has been on fire since.
He’s shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3 over his last four games, scoring 31, 37, 36 and 29 points. He dropped 29 on 12-of-25 shooting against Chicago on Friday, the third game in a row he’s taken at least 25 shots.
The Knicks aren’t getting much from Karl-Anthony Towns right now, which means Brunson is going to have to carry this offense if it wants to win. New York is heavily favored in this game, but Brunson likely would have to turn in a big scoring performance for the Knicks to cover.
Based on the volume – Brunson is averaging 22.8 field goal attempts and 80 free-throw attempts per game – for the Knicks, he’s a must bet at this number on Sunday night.
San Antonio Spurs-Toronto Raptors Moneyline Parlay (+113)
San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs have yet to lose this season, and they are favored on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
The Suns are off to just a 2-4 start (although they are 2-1 at home), and they rank just 25th in the league in net rating. I’m not taking much away from Phoenix’s wins, as it beat the Utah Jazz on Friday and knocked off the Sacramento Kings earlier this season.
San Antonio, on the other hand, has the best net rating in the NBA (+13.3), and is 3-0-2 against the spread. The Spurs are one of my favorite spread bets of the night, but I’m going to take them simply on the moneyline in this parlay.
The Suns are just 26th in the league in offensive rating this season, while San Antonio has the No. 2 defense – anchored by Victor Wembanyama. I expect the Spurs to roll and move to 6-0 in the 2025-26 season.
Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors made a statement on Friday night after four losses in a row, knocking off the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Now, they're favored at home against a Memphis Grizzlies team that is down Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. on Sunday.
I can’t get behind this Memphis team without its top three lead guards (Morant, Jerome and Pippen), especially on the road. The Grizzlies are 3-3 this season, but they rank 21st in the NBA in net rating.
Now, they don’t have their best player (Morant) and have to go on the road against a Raptors team that is coming off arguably its best game of the season.
I’ll back Toronto to get the win on Sunday night.
Luka Doncic OVER 50.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-113)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has been as good as it gets to start the 2025-26 season.
He’s played in three games, returning from multiple injuries on Friday against Memphis, and he’s averaging a whopping 45.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. Doncic has double-digit boards in every game and has scored at least 43 points in every game this season.
He’s an MVP candidate already, and he’s averaging over 64 points, rebounds and assists per game.
While it’s unlikely that Doncic keeps up this pace, I do love him in this prop market against a Miami Heat team that is No. 1 in the NBA pace. There should be a ton of possessions in this game, and Miami has given up 125, 114, 107, 117 and 107 points in five games this season.
If Miami tries to push the play and play fast, Doncic should not only hit the glass a bunch, but he should continue his massive scoring start to the season.
Luka is taking 25.7 shots and 14.0 free throws per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop on Sunday night.
