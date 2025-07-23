In the Gun Podcast: Zac Alley’s Defense Unleashes Explosive Pressure Packages
This week on In the Gun...
Jed Drenning flips his focus over to the defensive side of the ball for West Virginia, taking a closer look at new defensive coordinator Zac Alley.
One can make the argument that poaching Alley away from Oklahoma was as big or bigger than any pickup Rodriguez had this offseason. He spent years working with defensive genius Brent Venables at Clemson before going out on his own, making stops at Boise State, UL Monroe, and Jacksonville State. The two reunited at Oklahoma last year, but Alley's relationship with Rich Rodriguez and the opportunity to have full autonomy of the defense was too much to pass up. In the first installment of this series, Jed looks at all the ways Alley likes to bring pressure.
