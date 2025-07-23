Mountaineers Now

In the Gun Podcast: Zac Alley’s Defense Unleashes Explosive Pressure Packages

The first installment of looking into WVU's new defensive coordinator Zac Alley.

Schuyler Callihan

videoplayback (5).mp4
videoplayback (5).mp4 /
In this story:

This week on In the Gun...

Jed Drenning flips his focus over to the defensive side of the ball for West Virginia, taking a closer look at new defensive coordinator Zac Alley.

One can make the argument that poaching Alley away from Oklahoma was as big or bigger than any pickup Rodriguez had this offseason. He spent years working with defensive genius Brent Venables at Clemson before going out on his own, making stops at Boise State, UL Monroe, and Jacksonville State. The two reunited at Oklahoma last year, but Alley's relationship with Rich Rodriguez and the opportunity to have full autonomy of the defense was too much to pass up. In the first installment of this series, Jed looks at all the ways Alley likes to bring pressure.

If you missed any of the five episodes on the special series on Rich Rodriguez's spread offense, click the links below to get caught up.

In the Gun Podcast: Inside Coach Rod's Spread Offense, Part 1

In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 2, Growing Pains

In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 3, The Ground Game

In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 4, Misdirection

In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 5, Inside the Numbers

Be sure to follow us on X and subscribe to our YouTube channel, both with the handle @InTheGunPodcast.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU QB Nicco Marchiol Stars in Funny Toothman Ford "Commercial" with New Teammate

West Virginia Basketball Officially Adds Top 100 Guard Amir Jenkins to Roster

Between The Eers: It's Time for the SEC to Get On Board with Scheduling

Best Virginia Topples Top Seeded Elite Nation

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football