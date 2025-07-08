One Step Closer: JJ Wetherholt Becomes a Part of History with Promotion to Triple-A
A fast rise through the St. Louis Cardinals system continues for former West Virginia star JJ Wetherholt, earning a promotion to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
In 62 games with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals, the organization's top prospect went 67-for-223 at the dish (.300) with seven home runs and 30 RBI. He drew more walks (44) than strikeouts (40) and swiped 14 bases in 16 stolen base attempts.
In his final game at Double-A, Wetherholt registered his first career multi-homer game, belting a ball off the light pole in right center and then lasered a shot to straightaway centerfield.
With his promotion, he made some history. Wetherholt became the first prospect in the Cardinals' organization to reach Triple-A or higher within a year of being drafted, since pitcher Michael Wacha did it in 2013. He's the first position player to accomplish that feat since Brett Wallace in 2009.
Here in a few days, Wetherholt (No. 19 prospect in MLB) will participate in the MLB Futures All-Star Game on July 12th in Atlanta, alongside the game's top prospects. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed live on MLB TV.
