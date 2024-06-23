Rhode Island Governor Declares June 21st 'Joe Mazzulla Day'
Shortly after the Boston Celtics won the NBA Finals, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee declared June 21st 'Joe Mazzulla Day' to honor the Johnston, Rhode Island native.
"Whereas, the dedication, teamwork, and unparalleled skill of the Boston Celtics propelled them to their 18th National Basketball Association (NBA) championship banner and a win over the Dallas Mavericks to become the 2023-24 NBA Champions; and
"Whereas, the franchise is led by head coach and Rhode Island native Joe Mazzulla, who guided the team to a league-best record and is the seventh coach in franchise history to win an NBA title; and
"Whereas, Coach Mazzulla, the players, the front office, the staff, and the entire Boston Celtics organization have displayed the utmost professionalism and sportsmanship throughout the regular season and championship run; and
"Whereas, the Boston Celtics have now won the most NBA championships in league history; and
"Whereas, Rhode Islanders and New England sports fans take pride in and celebrate Coach Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics as the premiere franchise in the NBA.
"Now, therefore, I, Daniel J. McKee, Governor of the State of Rhode Island, do herby proclaim June 21, 2024 to be Joe Mazzulla Day in the State of Rhode Island and encourage all Rhode Islanders and New Englanders to celebrate the great accomplishments of this team, Coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff, and the Boston Celtics organization."
Mazzulla became the youngest head coach to win the NBA Finals since Bill Russell did it in 1969, also at the age of 35.
