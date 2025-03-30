WATCH: Victor Scott Hits Three-Home Run, First of the Season
Former West Virginia University outfielder Victor Scott hit his first home run of the 2025 season and the of his career on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.
In the bottom of the second with two on and no outs, on the first pitch delivered to the Mountaineer of the afternoon from five-year veteran Bailey Ober, Scott lifted the four-seam fastball into the Cardinals bullpen for a three-run blast and a 3-1 Cardinals lead in the bottom of the second inning.
Scott is in his second season with the Cardinals. Through the first two games of the season, he has a batting average of .250 with a pair of stolen bases.
He appeared in 53 games in his rookie season last year. He hit .179 with two home runs, nine doubles, 10 RBI and five stolen bases.
During his time with the WVU baseball program, the Powder Springs, Georgia native hit .254 with 11 home runs, 20 doubles, six triples and 62 stolen bases in 121 games.
