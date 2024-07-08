What the Latest MLB Draft Projection Says for JJ Wetherholt
West Virginia infielder JJ Wetherholt has been long considered one of the top prospects in college baseball and is expected by many to hear his name called early in next week's MLB Draft. How early will he go? There is some belief that he could go first overall to the Cleveland Guardians, but some projections have him sliding as far as seventh or eighth.
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo recently slotted him to the Chicago White Sox with the fourth overall pick.
"If he doesn’t go No. 1, this could be a very good landing spot for the middle infielder, though the White Sox are also digging into (Nick) Kurtz, (Hagen) Smith and (Chase) Burns on the college side along with the top two high school hitters -- Konnor Griffin and Bryce Rainer."
Despite missing 24 games, Wetherholt still produced at a high level and helped the Mountaineers reach the Super Regionals for the first time in program history. He ended the year with a .331 average, hitting eight homers and driving in 30 runs.
The 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft is set to begin Sunday, July 14th at 5 p.m. EST.
