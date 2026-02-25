NL Rookie of the Year Odds, Prediction: Konnor Griffin Favored Over JJ Wetherholt, Nolan McLean

The NL Rookie of the Year award race could be an interesting one in 2026. There are a handful of players worth keeping an eye on, with four players having odds shorter than 10/1.

While some top names usually win the award, this is one of the markets where a longshot can surprise some people and take home the trophy.

Let’s take a look at some of the 2026 NL Rookie of the Year odds ahead of the MLB season starting on March 25.

2026 NL Rookie of the Year Odds

Konnor Griffin: +400

JJ Wetherholt: +425

Nolan McLean: +500

Sal Stewart: +950

Moises Ballesteros: +1200

Bubba Chandler: +1300

Justin Crawford: +1500

Bryce Eldridge: +1800

Logan Henderson: +1900

Owen Caissie: +2000

Rhett Lowder: +2200

Carson Benge: +2200

Jonah Tong: +2500

Andrew Painter: +3000

Can the Pirates win another NL Rookie of the Year award? They have the favorite in Konnor Griffin, who racked up 24 home runs and 94 RBI while batting .333 across Single-A, A-Advanced, and Double-A last season. However, he’s not guaranteed a spot on opening day, and even if he does make the roster, the Pirates don’t have a ton of support around him. That’s a fade for me.

The Cardinals opened up a roster spot at second base for top prospect JJ Wetherholt. He should be in the lineup on opening day. He hit .314 with 10 home runs and a .978 OPS in 47 Triple-A game last season after starting the year at Double-A. However, as with the Pirates, the Cardinals don’t exactly have a powerful lineup around him. Still, he took over 30% of the vote in a front office poll earlier this offseason.

Nolan McLean was second in that poll with 25.6%, and he may be my pick at these +500 odds. The Mets right-hander made his MLB debut last season, and what an impressive eight starts it was. He allowed just 11 ER on 34 hits while striking out 57 in 48 innings. In his first seven starts, he allowed just six earned runs on 29 hits with 46 strikeouts in 42.2 innings before the Cubs hung five on him. The Mets are going to be a team to watch this year and that only helps McLean in the ROY race.

As a Philadelphian, I have to mention Justin Crawford and Andrew Painter.

Letting Harrison Bader walk in free agency and releasing Nick Castellanos opened the door for Crawford in the outfield after he hit .334 with an .863 OPS in 112 Triple-A games last season. If that can translate to the majors, he’s in a good position in a great lineup.

The hype has died down on Painter after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. However, the former top prospect is ready to go this season and should make his case for a spot in the starting rotation.

Overall, though, I would go with McLean at +500 as my preseason NL Rookie of the Year pick.

