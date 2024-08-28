Pair of Former Mountaineers Waived on NFL Cut Day
NFL teams were forced to trim rosters down from 90 to 53 on Tuesday and unfortunately, a pair of West Virginia football alums were let go by their respective organizations. The Philadelphia Eagles waived quarterback Will Grier and the Minnesota Vikings waived offensive tackle Doug Nester.
Don't expect either of these guys to be without a job for long, however. Over the course of the next 24-48 hours, teams will be submitting claims left and right on players who hit the waiver wire. This is more likely to happen for Grier than it is Nester who was an undrafted rookie. In all likelihood, both will end up back with the team they were just cut from as a member of the practice squad.
Nester was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by Pro Football Focus in 2023. In his last year with the Mountaineers, Nester did not allow a single sack and finished the season with 30 knockdowns and had 30 great blocks.
As for Grier, he's bounced all over the league having spent time with the Carolina Panthers (2019-20), Dallas Cowboys (2021-22), Cincinnati Bengals (2023), New England Patriots (2023), Los Angeles Chargers (2023), and of course, the Eagles. In that span, he's only appeared in two career games (both with the Panthers) and completed 28-of-52 pass attempts for 228 yards and four interceptions.
