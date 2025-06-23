Wyatt Milum Drawing Buzz in Jacksonville After Dominant WVU Career
Wyatt Milum will forever be remembered as one of the best offensive linemen in West Virginia football history, and now, he's looking to carve out a key role in Jacksonville with the Jaguars.
First-year head coach Liam Coen is already liking the early returns from the rookie who is making the transition from tackle to guard.
"He's a big dude...the way the guy plays, the toughness," Coen said during the team's minicamp sessions. "He's rooted in that. That's kind of what he prides himself on being, and that's what he is kind of known for around that building is being a guy that finishes, that plays the game the right way, that approaches it the right way.”
Heading into training camp, Milum will likely begin as the No. 2 option at right guard behind veteran Patrick Mekari. While he's known for not allowing a single sack in three years, Milum was just as dominant in the run game at WVU, and assuming that continues at the next level, it won't be long before he forces Coen's hand to throw him in the starting lineup.
