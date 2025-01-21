Mountaineers Now

Zach Frazier Earns a Spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers center Zack Frazier was selected to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team on Tuesday.

Frazier battled in the preseason and earned the starting role to open the season. He started all 16 games he appeared in, including the Steelers’ Wild Card game, missing two regular season games due to an injury.

The former West Virginia University center was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Frazier was a three-time All-Big 12 performer, including first-team selection in 2022 and 2023, and was a two-time All-American selection.

