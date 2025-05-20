2026 ATH Jett Goldsberry Talks WVU's Place in Top Six, Official Visit Schedule
Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia coaching staff received some good news on the recruiting trail recently as class of 2026 athlete Jett Goldsberry (6'0", 195 lbs) included the Mountaineers in his top list of schools. Others who made the cut are North Carolina, Ole Miss, Purdue, Rutgers, and Wake Forest.
"I like Coach Gabe Franklin, the safeties coach, a lot. I also like the staff and Rich Rod coming into play, also just love the West Virginia culture and game day vibe," Goldsberry told West Virginia On SI.
When asked about where among the six schools WVU sits, Goldsberry replied, "High, I like them a lot."
The Lincoln City, Indiana, native plays quarterback at Heritage Hills in addition to being a defensive back. This past season, he completed 99/165, 1,807 Yds, 26 TD, 4 INT while rushing for 1,676 yards and 28 touchdowns on 155 carries. Defensively, he notched 40 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, and an interception.
Goldsberry informed us that West Virginia is recruiting him as a safety and that they have discussed him potentially playing both ways, "a little bit."
The next month will be jam-packed with official visits, starting at the end of this month with Purdue from May 30th-June 1st. To follow, he has Rutgers (June 6th-8th), Ole Miss (June 13th-15th), West Virginia (June 17th-19th), Wake Forest (June 19th-20th), North Carolina (June 20th-22nd).
A decision is expected to be made sometime at the end of June or early July.
