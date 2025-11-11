Mountaineers Now

2026 Offensive Lineman Aidan Woods Commits to West Virginia

West Virginia adds its 29th commit to the 2026 class

Christopher Hall

West Virginia offensive lineman commit Aidan Woods
West Virginia offensive lineman commit Aidan Woods / @AidanWoodsy

Monday night, 2026 Offensive lineman Aidan Woods announced his commitment to West Virginia University.

Woods, a native of Abingdon, Virginia, was previously committed to North Carolina, marking the second commit the WVU coaching staff has flipped in as many days. He also held offers from Syracuse, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Central Michigan, Old Dominion, and Cornell.

Woods is the 29th commit overall and the fifth offensive lineman to pledge to the Mountaineers.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL: Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods

DL: Cameron Mallory

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Brown

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia vs. Arizona State Depth Chart

Photo Gallery: Relive the Mountaineers' Win Against Colorado

Diore Hubbard Earns Big 12 Freshman of the Week Honors

How Diore Hubbard’s Toughness is Driving West Virginia’s Late-Season Surge

West Virginia Receives Commitment from '26 DB Makhi Boone

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Arizona State: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Recruiting