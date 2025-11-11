2026 Offensive Lineman Aidan Woods Commits to West Virginia
Monday night, 2026 Offensive lineman Aidan Woods announced his commitment to West Virginia University.
Woods, a native of Abingdon, Virginia, was previously committed to North Carolina, marking the second commit the WVU coaching staff has flipped in as many days. He also held offers from Syracuse, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Central Michigan, Old Dominion, and Cornell.
Woods is the 29th commit overall and the fifth offensive lineman to pledge to the Mountaineers.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Brown
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
