West Virginia Lands Big-Time Commitment from Offensive Tackle Jonas Muya
On the eve of the early signing period, the West Virginia Mountaineers secured a massive commitment, literally and figuratively, scooping up class of 2026 offensive tackle Jonas Muya (6'8", 280 lbs) of Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Muya, a highly rated three-star recruit, picked the Mountaineers over finalists Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Purdue. He also held offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Miami (OH), Tennessee, Toledo, and a few others.
"Today, I proudly announce my commitment to WVU Football," he posted on X. "Coming from far away, this represents a significant step towards the future I’ve envisioned for myself. I’ve faced numerous sacrifices and trials, including the pain of putting aside my first love for basketball, but I persevered and grew stronger as a result. Each obstacle has fueled my determination to achieve my goals.
"With honor and unwavering resolve, I commit to West Virginia University. This is the new next chapter. Just take me home."
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods, Deshawn Woods, Jonas Muya
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon
CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone, Rayshawn Reynolds, De'Mun Allen
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard, Da'Mare Williams
