West Virginia Lands Big-Time Commitment from Offensive Tackle Jonas Muya

Another massive get for the Mountaineers' offensive line.

Schuyler Callihan

Jonas Muya
On the eve of the early signing period, the West Virginia Mountaineers secured a massive commitment, literally and figuratively, scooping up class of 2026 offensive tackle Jonas Muya (6'8", 280 lbs) of Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Muya, a highly rated three-star recruit, picked the Mountaineers over finalists Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Purdue. He also held offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Miami (OH), Tennessee, Toledo, and a few others.

"Today, I proudly announce my commitment to WVU Football," he posted on X. "Coming from far away, this represents a significant step towards the future I’ve envisioned for myself. I’ve faced numerous sacrifices and trials, including the pain of putting aside my first love for basketball, but I persevered and grew stronger as a result. Each obstacle has fueled my determination to achieve my goals.

"With honor and unwavering resolve, I commit to West Virginia University. This is the new next chapter. Just take me home."

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods, Deshawn Woods, Jonas Muya

DL: Cameron Mallory

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon

CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone, Rayshawn Reynolds, De'Mun Allen

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard, Da'Mare Williams

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

