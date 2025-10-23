2026 TE Kade Bush Lands with West Virginia After Decommitting from Arkansas
Thursday afternoon, the West Virginia coaching staff officially picked up a commitment from class of 2026 tight end Kade Bush (6'4", 220 lbs) out of Chanhassen, Minnesota. The former Arkansas commit actually revealed his decision to the coaching staff earlier this week, but went public with it today.
Bush committed to Arkansas back in late May, but after the firing of head coach Sam Pittman, he decided to reopen his recruitment. Not long after, he received an offer from WVU and built a strong relationship with tight ends coach Michael Nysewander.
In addition to Arkansas and WVU, Bush also held offers from Kansas State, North Dakota State, Utah State, Washington State, Wyoming, and a few others.
Bush becomes the second tight end to commit to WVU this cycle, joining Sam Hamilton, who made his pledge to the program all the way back in February. With Grayson Barnes and Jacob Barrick set to graduate, WVU now has its spots filled, but don't be surprised to see another tight end added to the mix before signing day.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker
WR Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin
TE Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth
DL Cameron Mallory
EDGE Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill
S Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles
