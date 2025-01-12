BREAKING: Akron CB Transfer Devonte Golden-Nelson Picks West Virginia
The WVU coaching staff is red-hot in the transfer portal, securing yet another defensive back commitment.
Moments ago, former Akron cornerback Devonte Golden-Nelson (5'10", 180 lbs) committed to West Virginia becoming the eighth defensive back transfer to land with the Mountaineers this cycle.
Golden-Nelson chose the Mountaineers over offers from Cal, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Houston, Kent State, Miami (OH), Oklahoma State, Tulane, UConn, UMass, UNLV, Western Michigan, and a few others.
He began his career at Memphis, where he appeared in four games across two seasons. During his time at Akron, Golden-Nelson recorded 66 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions, and 0.5 tackles for loss in 29 games. Over half of that production came this season as he tallied 33 tackles and seven passes defended.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Updated WVU Portal Additions
QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Daveon Walker (Butler C.C.), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan, TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
