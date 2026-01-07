FAU Linebacker Transfer Tyler Stolsky Picks West Virginia, Disses Pitt in Announcement

West Virginia's defense just got tougher. And by tougher, I mean that Hard Edge mentality that head coach Rich Rodriguez preaches. Moments ago, the coaching staff was informed that Florida Atlantic linebacker Tyler Stolsky had committed to the program. Oh, and he did it in style, too. Check out the hashtag in his announcement on X, which I shared below.

Coming out of Portage Central High School in Michigan, Stolsky picked Minnesota over offers from Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Lehigh, Penn, and a handful of others. There, he recorded 33 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack across two seasons.

This past season at Florida Atlantic, Stolsky registered a team-high 90 tackles to go along with two tackles for loss, two passes defended, and one sack.

Stolsky becomes the third linebacker to commit to West Virginia this transfer portal cycle, joining Malachi Hood (Illinois) and Isaiah Patterson (UNLV).

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis).

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Former Four-Star LSU Wide Receiver Set to Visit West Virginia

Home State Mountaineer Curtis Jones Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

WVU Gains Portal Commitment From Well-Traveled Safety Coming Off of Career Year

Tight End Ryan Ward Confirms He Will Return to West Virginia for 2026 Season

WVU is Targeting One of the Highest-Graded Cover Safeties in All of College Football