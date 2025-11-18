Highlights and Evalulation of Blue Chip Commit Kevin Brown
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff secured a major commitment Tuesday afternoon from class of 2026 offensive lineman Kevin Brown. Widely regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in his class, Brown holds four-star ratings from 247Sports and Rivals/On3 - though there’s a strong argument he may be undervalued by those services.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and approximately 280 pounds, Brown combines size, strength, and notable agility for his frame. His athletic profile and on-field dominance suggest he’ll draw significant attention from NFL scouts in the coming years.
Highlights and Evaluation
Brown’s burst off the snap is the first thing that jumps off the screen. Rodriguez often talks about “get-off,” and Brown embodies it. On film, he is on a higher level - physically-powerful, controlled, and aggressive.
He shows the athleticism to pull across the line and the strength to completely seal an edge, traits that make him a versatile asset in multiple run-blocking schemes and fits the fast-paced offense Rodriguez possesses. Beyond raw athletic tools, his physicality and consistent play through the whistle stands out. Those traits should quickly endear him to the Mountaineer staff and frustrate future opposing defenses. He will fit seamlessly into the “Hard Edge” identity Rodriguez is cultivating.
For Kevin Brown highlights click here
Prediction
Brown projects as a strong candidate to start from day one. How the rest of the offensive line shakes out remains to be seen, but one possibility is veteran Nick Krahe shifting to the right side. Brown plans to enroll in January, giving him a full month with strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph, followed by spring practice with the staff. That early start could accelerate his development and position him to open the season as West Virginia’s starting left tackle.
