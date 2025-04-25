Texas Tech Pass Rusher Joseph Adedire is Currently Visiting West Virginia
West Virginia is on the hunt for some pass rush help in the transfer portal, and today, they're hosting Texas Tech linebacker transfer Joseph Adedire (uh-DAY-dee-ray) on a visit, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
Coming out of Mansfield Summit in Arlington, Texas, Adedire chose Texas Tech over offers from Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, TCU, and several others.
In 2022, Adedire was the only true freshman on Texas Tech's roster to play in more than four games, seeing action in twelve contests. He spent the majority of his time on special teams, but did work his way into the defensive rotation and posted 19 tackles on the year. Over his first two years in Lubbock, Adedire racked up 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two sacks.
He posted a career-high four tackles in Tech's 20-13 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown in 2023, and then matched that total later in the year against Texas. The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder was expected to be one of the Red Raiders' biggest playmakers in 2024, but a preseason knee injury put him on the shelf for the season, forcing him to take a redshirt.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
