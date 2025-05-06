Updated WVU Wide Receiver Depth Chart, Including Recent Transfer Additions
West Virginia's wide receiver room looks completely different from what it did in 2024, and to some extent, looks a lot different from what we just saw in spring ball.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez was extremely concerned with the overall depth of the room, but after picking up several pieces in the portal over the last couple of weeks, the group appears to be in good shape (on paper).
Who will start? Who will be the top guys in the rotation? We've updated our wide receiver depth chart below. Be sure to note that this is a projection, and players are likely to play all receiver spots.
X: Cam Vaughn (6’2”, 190), Jeff Weimer (6’2”, 204), Logan Ramper (6’4”, 215)
Vaughn is expected to be the top receiver of the entire unit, but it'll be interesting to see how he adjusts to bigger, longer, more physical corners in the Big 12. Weimer and Ramper come to WVU with experience and a ton of production at the FCS and DII levels.
SL: Rodney Gallagher III (5’10”, 179), Oran Singleton (5’9”, 165), Jarod Bowie (5’9”, 160), Preston Fox (5’10”, 190), Cyrus Traugh (6’0”, 182), Armoni Weaver (5’10”, 170), Tyshawn Dues (5’10” 170)
Options galore in the slot for the Mountaineers. Realistically, they can go five-deep here, but likely will rotate three (Singleton, Bowie, and Fox) into the game behind Rodney Gallagher III. Weaver and Dues are redshirt candidates.
Z: Jaden Bray (6’2”, 209), Christian Hamilton (6’0”, 190), Jarel Williams (6’2”, 203), Justin Smith-Brown (6’1”, 190), Jordan McCants (5’11”, 173)
Is this the year Jaden Bray finally stays healthy and puts up big numbers? Possibly. If he gets out to a slow start, he'll have Christian Hamilton and others right on his tail. This is a wide-open competition, but Bray appears to be the early favorite.
