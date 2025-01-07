Rich Rodriguez Calls Former West Virginia QB Commit Brodie McWhorter
One of the few recruits who de-committed from West Virginia when Neal Brown got shown the door was class of 2026 quarterback Brodie McWhorter. A lot of work needs to be done, but there's a chance he could still end up in Morgantown.
On Monday, the Cartersville, Georgia native posted a screenshot of him having a conversation with WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez on FaceTime.
Rodriguez, like most coaches in this era of college football, will aim to land one quarterback every recruiting cycle even though he has some intriguing talent already in the room, each with multiple years of eligibility remaining.
McWhorter saw his junior season come to an end before it really got started, suffering a broken fibula and dislocated ankle, which required surgery. He is, however, expected to make a full recovery.
He will visit Mississippi State this weekend, and several other Power Four schools have been pushing hard for his services since he re-opened his recruitment.
The consensus four-star recruit initially chose West Virginia over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, Troy, UCF, USF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others.
