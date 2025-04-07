St. John's Transfer Forward Brady Dunlap Contacted by West Virginia
St. John's forward Brady Dunlap becomes the latest transfer portal target for West Virginia, according to Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Hoops.
Baylor, BYU, Colorado State, Davidson, Fordham, Georgia, High Point, Iona, Loyola Marymount, Mississippi State, Murray State, Richmond, Saint Louis, Santa Clara, VCU, Xavier, and several others are also involved in his recruitment.
Dunlap only appeared in 10 games this season and made two starts, seeing his season cut short due to an abdominal tear that required surgery, putting him on the shelf for three to four months. Before that injury, Dunlap also sustained a tear to his ulnar collateral ligament in his left hand which also required surgery and a 4-6 week recovery.
When he was on the floor, Dunlap averaged 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 37% from three-point range. In a non-conference game against Quinnipiac, Dunlap poured in 20 points on 6/8 shooting, including a 5/7 day from downtown.
Coming out of Harvard Westlake High School in Studio City, California, Dunlap had offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Pepperdine, Providence, Rice, San Diego State, Wyoming, and a few others.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
