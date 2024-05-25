Two 2025 Targets Remove WVU from Top List
A couple of targets have been removed from our WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board. 2025 offensive lineman Isaac Sowells Jr. and safety Keon Young have informed Mountaineers Now that they are no longer considering West Virginia.
Sowells had the Mountaineers in a top 10 list he released earlier this year but has recently eliminated Indiana, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and West Virginia and will be concentrating his recruitment on Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, NC State, and South Carolina.
Young had a top list that featured Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and West Virginia. Young did not give details as to which schools he is still considering, but did respond with "they're out" when asked about WVU.
Other offensive linemen on the hot board: Raphael Greene and Cameron Herron.
Other safeties on the hot board: Rashad Johnson Jr.
Safeties to watch: Byron Baldwin, Davin Chandler, Carson Lawrence, Morgan Linton.
