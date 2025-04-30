Mountaineers Now

UConn WR Transfer Jasaiah Gathings in Talks with West Virginia

West Virginia is looking to add another receiver to the mix.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 28, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies wide receiver Jasaiah Gathings (4) reacts after an interference call against cornerback Eddie Pleasant III (21) in the second quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
West Virginia is still on the hunt for some help at wide receiver despite already adding North Carolina transfer Christian Hamilton and South Carolina State transfer Justin Smith-Brown in this portal window alone.

Recently, the Mountaineers extended an offer to former UConn receiver Jasaiah Gathings (6'1", 190 lbs). According to Michael Salvo of Nilson Sports, Gathings is also hearing from Baylor, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Colorado State, Kennesaw State, Purdue, Washington State, Western Kentucky, and Western Michigan.

This past season with the Huskies, he caught 32 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns. His best performance came in a 23-20 loss to Wake Forest, where he notched seven receptions for 75 yards and a score, proving he can do it against higher competition. He also recorded three catches for 22 yards in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against North Carolina.

Gathings began his career at Akron, where he developed into one of the top receivers in the conference in 2023. He logged 55 receptions for 575 yards, but had just one touchdown.

Coming out of Statesville High School in North Carolina, Gathings was recruited by Ball State, Bowling Green, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Gardner-Webb, James Madison, Kent State, and Miami (OH), while having interest from NC State, Tennessee, and Wake Forest.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

