UConn WR Transfer Jasaiah Gathings in Talks with West Virginia
West Virginia is still on the hunt for some help at wide receiver despite already adding North Carolina transfer Christian Hamilton and South Carolina State transfer Justin Smith-Brown in this portal window alone.
Recently, the Mountaineers extended an offer to former UConn receiver Jasaiah Gathings (6'1", 190 lbs). According to Michael Salvo of Nilson Sports, Gathings is also hearing from Baylor, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Colorado State, Kennesaw State, Purdue, Washington State, Western Kentucky, and Western Michigan.
This past season with the Huskies, he caught 32 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns. His best performance came in a 23-20 loss to Wake Forest, where he notched seven receptions for 75 yards and a score, proving he can do it against higher competition. He also recorded three catches for 22 yards in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against North Carolina.
Gathings began his career at Akron, where he developed into one of the top receivers in the conference in 2023. He logged 55 receptions for 575 yards, but had just one touchdown.
Coming out of Statesville High School in North Carolina, Gathings was recruited by Ball State, Bowling Green, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Gardner-Webb, James Madison, Kent State, and Miami (OH), while having interest from NC State, Tennessee, and Wake Forest.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Which West Virginia Players Could Hear Their Name Called in the 2026 NFL Draft?
Transfer Defensive Lineman Zae Smith Pegs Visit to West Virginia
Kade Strowd Gets Called up to the Show
WVU's Treysen Eaglestaff and Brenen Lorient to Test NBA Draft Waters