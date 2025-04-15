Veteran Big 12 Transfer Guard Hears from West Virginia
All four of West Virginia's additions via the transfer portal to this point have come from the Mid-Major level. There could be some Power Four players sprinkled in here and there and Arizona State's Adam Miller could be one of them.
According to Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Sports, West Virginia is one of many schools that have contacted the veteran guard. Others include Arkansas, Baylor, Clemson, DePaul, Gonzaga, Illinois, Indiana, Pitt, TCU, Texas, and Virginia Tech.
Miller began his career at Illinois, where he appeared in and started 31 games as a true freshman. He averaged 8.3 points per game. He missed the 2021-22 season due to a hip and oblique injury but returned to the court better than ever at LSU in 2022-23, where he upped his per-game average to 11.2.
After just one season at LSU, Miller made the move out west to Arizona where he has spent the last two seasons. In 53 games with the Sun Devils, Miller put up 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while connecting on 44% from the field and 42% from downtown. In Arizona State's 65-57 win in Morgantown, Miller tallied 10 points and two rebounds on 4/8 shooting, including a 2/4 night from deep.
Miller will have one year of eligibility remaining.
