West Virginia Among Several Schools Pursuing Washington Transfer Guard Mekhi Mason
Ross Hodge landed his first transfer portal commitment at West Virginia late Sunday night, picking up UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha. Now, he's got to find someone who can not only complement his scoring but deliver him the basketball.
Washington transfer guard Mekhi Mason (6'5", 195 lbs) is one of many who could fill that role. The Mountaineers have reached out to the veteran guard in addition to BYU, Cincinnati, Clemson, Maryland, Penn State, Texas, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
Mason began his career at Rice, starting 57 games there over two seasons. He averaged a shade under 10 points per game as a true freshman and then followed that up by posting 14 points per game as a sophomore. After becoming the go-to scorer for the Owls and one of the top offensive players in the AAC, Mason transferred to Washington.
In 31 games (20 starts) for the Huskies, Mason put up 9.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and one steal a night while shooting 42% from the field and 40% from three. For his career, Mason has shot the three-ball exceptionally well, sinking 144/387 attempts (37.2%).
Mason will have one year of eligibility remaining.
