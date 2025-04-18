West Virginia Enters the Mix for San Jose State WR Transfer TreyShun Hurry
San Jose State's TreyShun Hurry (6'2", 195 lbs) is the latest transfer portal wide receiver to be contacted by the West Virginia coaching staff, officially receiving an offer Thursday evening. Other schools to be involved in the early stages include BYU, Louisville, and South Florida.
Hurry got his start at the FCS level with Weber State, where he spent two seasons. He appeared in just three games as a true freshman, notching just two catches for 26 yards. As a redshirt freshman, he became the top option for the Wildcats, leading the team in receptions (29) and yards (384) but only reaching the end zone once.
In his one and only season at San Jose State, Hurry put up rock-solid numbers, especially when considering the Spartans had two highly productive receivers ahead of him in Nick Nash and Justin Lockhart. The two combined for over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns on the season. Hurry finished the season right behind them in receiving yards with 482 on 28 receptions, two of which went for touchdowns.
Early in the 2024 season, Hurry appeared on SportsCenter's Top 10, checking in at No. 3 with this go-ahead touchdown catch in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Hurry will have two years of eligibility remaining.
