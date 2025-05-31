West Virginia in Good Positioning for JUCO DB Transfer Who's Nearing Decision
West Virginia has spent a boatload of time this offseason retooling its secondary, and it appears they are far from being satisfied. They want to create as much competition as possible so they don't experience what the 2024 team did under Neal Brown/Jordan Lesley.
Junior college defensive back Aaron Edwards (6'3", 200 lbs) of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M recently revealed his top four schools, which included the Mountaineers. Also in the running are Tulsa, UTSA, and UTEP.
"The relationship I have with Coach Alley," Edwards said when asked about his interest in WVU. "He’s been telling me how good I’ll be in the defense and how I can make it to the NFL as well. They’re very interested in me, so that’s why they made my top list of schools.
"They’ve sent people to the league, so I think the history of the program is very good," he added.
Edwards will visit Tulsa June 6-8 and then will make his way to Morgantown June 13-15. The other two schools in the mix, UTEP and UTSA, have not scheduled official visits as of Saturday afternoon. Edwards tells West Virginia On SI that he plans to make his decision a few days after his visit to West Virginia.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining. WVU is recruiting him as a nickel/linebacker.
