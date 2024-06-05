WVU Clears the Picture for CB Serious Stinyard, 'Solidified' a Spot in Top Two
West Virginia made a ton of progress last weekend in the recruitment of class of 2025 cornerback Serious Stinyard (5’11”, 180 lbs) out of Tampa, Florida.
“It was amazing. WVU is probably one of the nicest places on earth,” Stinyard said of his official visit. “It cleared up a lot of grey area for me 100% and they definitely solidified themselves as a top two team for me when I make my decision.”
Stinyard says Kansas State is the other team firmly in the mix, but that it is an “unofficial” top two. He is planning to make his decision on July 13th.
When asked what he was looking to get cleared up he responded, “Just the whole fact that I’ve never been up there, so questions about what the people are like up there (fans and players), the plan for me specifically and how they'd use me, how much love and importance they had for me and mainly facilities which exceeded my expectations.
“My interactions with everyone I met on the whole trip were all positive. It was all love from the staff, the coaches, the players, the fans, it was all amazing love. And their plan for me is to use me as a lockdown corner on the perimeter. They look to use me like how they used Beanie Bishop last season.”
Stinyard’s main point of contact is with grad assistant Jevaughn Codlin, who has built a great deal of trust with throughout the process.
“I love how he's straight up about everything and he doesn't sugarcoat anything, I think that's very important.”
In 11 games as a junior, Stinyard recorded 19 tackles, five passes defended, and three interceptions.
