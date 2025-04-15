WVU Contacts Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year
There are 31 Conferences in Division I basketball, which means being a Conference POY is not a common feat for a player to accomplish.
Dominick Nelson from the Utah Valley Wolverines accomplished this rare feat this year, and now West Virginia is looking to bring him to Morgantown to be apart of their transfer portal class per The Portal Report.
The 6'5 180 pound Guard out of Miami, FL put together a season to remember this year for the Wolverines. He averaged 14.4 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while leading his team to a Regular Season WAC Championship.
The team ultimately fell short of an NCAA Tournament bid with a loss to Grand Canyon in the WAC Tournament Final. He scored a season-high 25 three times vs UT Arlington, Tarleton State, and Cal Baptist.
Dominick does most of his scoring damage at the rim and from the free-throw line. He attempted 53% of his field-goal attempts at the rim this season and averaged seven free-throw attempts per game. With a quick first step and a lot of physicality, he made defenders pay all year.
A weakness in his game would be his three-point shot, as he only was able to make 25.3% of his shots from behind the arc this season. After having a high usage rate of 25.8%, he would likely get more efficient looks in Morgantown, which could help that number rise.
Before Utah Valley, Dominick spent two seasons at Polk State College where he earned First Team All-Citrus Conference. He averaged 20.1 points per game in the 2023-2024 season.
Other schools to reach out to him so far include USC, Creighton, FAU, Clemson, Rutgers, and others.
He has one year of eligibility remaining, which could turn into more due to him playing at the JUCO level.
