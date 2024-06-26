WVU's Dominant June Recruiting Paints Bright Future
In the month of June alone, West Virginia has picked up 14 verbal commitments, 13 of which are in the 2025 recruiting class. The other came from 2026 QB Brodie McWhorter who is viewed as one of the nation's top quarterbacks in his respective class.
Before I get into the 2025 pickups, we'll start of with the importance of McWhorter's pledge.
Anytime you can get the quarterback of your class this early, especially one of this magnitude, you know the program is trending in the right direction. The Mountaineers beat out a ton of college football powerhouses including the likes of Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, and many others. Obviously, it's a long time between now and signing day for the 2026 class, but the strong relationship he has with head coach Neal Brown and quarterbacks Tyler Allen should keep him a Mountaineer the whole way.
Securing a QB of his caliber will not only allow the staff to focus on building the pieces around him, but other recruits in his class will take a harder look at WVU with him on board. Kids want to go to a place that has a clear vision for the future and has a path to the College Football Playoff. West Virginia checks both of those boxes. The Big 12 is rock solid from top to bottom, but they don't have to fight through numerous blue bloods like SEC and Big Ten schools do. The future of the conference is up for grabs and the league's winningest program (WVU) has every right to believe they can be in contention year in and year out.
What can help make the 2026 class even stronger is another 9+ win season. That will prove to recruits that the success in Morgantown is sustainable and that bigger things are ahead. But before the coaching staff can put their full attention on the 26s, they have to put the finishing touches on an already impressive '25 class.
Of the 13 commitments this month, I believe seven of them could see playing time as true freshmen. Those players being RB Deandre Desinor, WR Teriq Mallory, WR Montavin Quisenberry, DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, CB Deuce Edwards, CB Serious Stinyard, and S Sammy Etienne. Every one of these recruits have the ability to be multi-year starters and even All-Big 12 potential. The 2025 recruiting class is ranked in the top 20 or 30 on most recruiting outlets and should continue to rise with the handful of spots they have remaining. If the momentum continues, the 2025 class will be the best group to ever come to West Virginia.
