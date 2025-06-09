WVU’s Future Under Center? Jyron Hughley Drops First Look in Mountaineer Gear
The West Virginia coaching staff hosted a number of recruits over the weekend, including a few guys who are already committed to the program, for an official visit.
Class of 2026 QB Jyron Hughley (6'1", 180 lbs) of Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida was one of the commits on hand, and for the first time, folks were able to see him don the Mountaineer uniform from head to toe.
Hughley (right) is pictured above with fellow WVU commit, tight end Sam Hamilton (left).
Hughley shut his recruitment down on April 5th, choosing the Mountaineers over offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Indiana, Marshall, Miami, Minnesota, NC State, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Tulane, UCF, USF, Virginia Tech, and a few others.
He saw limited action as a sophomore, but turned himself into a coveted recruit thanks to a strong junior campaign where he completed 101-of-164 passes for 1,353 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions while rushing for 835 yards and 10 scores on 87 carries.
Hughley may not be the only quarterback Rich Rodriguez brings in this recruiting class. They are still in pursuit of Legend Bey, a three-star recruit out of Forney, Texas. He has the Mountaineers in his top five and has told West Virginia On SI that Hughley's commitment did not impact his interest in the program.
