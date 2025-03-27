2026 QB Brodie McWhorter Surprisingly Eliminates West Virginia as an Option
Class of 2026 quarterback Brodie McWhorter committed to West Virginia last June, picking the Mountaineers over several Power Four schools. Some of those who were in the mix? Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, TCU, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin, among others.
Following the Mountaineers' decision to part ways with head coach Neal Brown, McWhorter opted to re-open his recruitment and decommit from the program. New head coach Rich Rodriguez made an effort to get McWhorter back on board and even visited him at his high school in Georgia back in the winter.
McWhorter had several phone calls with Rodriguez and the new WVU coaching staff and decided to include the Mountaineers in his top seven late last month while also scheduling an official visit for early April.
Unfortunately, Rodriguez and Co. will have to identify a new quarterback in the 2026 class as McWhorter recently trimmed his list of options to five and excluded the Mountaineers. He will make his commitment on May 15th, deciding between Auburn, Colorado, Indiana, Mississippi State, and Wisconsin.
Rodriguez told reporters on Tuesday that he just finished going through the tape of all the 2026 recruits they have on their recruiting board and will start heavily pursuing those players right away.
