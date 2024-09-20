WVU QB Commit Brodie McWhorter Undergoes Successful Surgery
West Virginia quarterback commit Brodie McWhorter announced earlier this week that he suffered a season-ending injury in last week's game, going out with a broken fibula and dislocated ankle.
The future Mountaineer is now beginning his road to recovery after undergoing a successful surgery on Thursday.
“I am thankful to have the best coaching staff, teammates, trainers, doctors, and support group around me," McWhorter wrote on X earlier this week. "Everything happens for a reason and I know God has a plan for me! To my teammates, the goal is still to win a region championship so I will be supporting and assisting as much as possible for the rest of the way. Minor setback for a major comeback!”
McWhorter was a massive get for West Virginia with several Power Four/bluebloods recruiting him extremely hard. Landing a quarterback of his caliber felt like a long shot, but he made the trip up Morgantown in June and loved what he saw.
Just to give some context, he chose the Mountaineers over offers from schools like Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCF, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Is WVU's Confidence Shaken? Jordan Lesley Reveals His Message to Players
Chris Henry Jr. Listed Among Sports Illustrated's Rising Sports Stars
ESPN FPI Predicts Each Big 12 Game on WVU's Schedule