Updated Big 12 Title Odds as League Play Begins
There are already a few Big 12 games in the books, but the majority of the league opens up conference play this weekend. Who has the best chance to win the conference title later this fall? Here is an updated look at the odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. The current record and remaining schedule of each team are also provided.
Kansas State + 350
Current record: 3-0
Remaining schedule:
at BYU
vs. Oklahoma State
at Colorado
at West Virginia
vs. Kansas
at Houston
vs. Arizona State
vs. Cincinnati
at Iowa State
Utah +350
Current record: 3-0
Remaining schedule:
at Oklahoma State
vs. Arizona
at Arizona State
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. BYU
at Colorado
vs. Iowa State
at UCF
UCF + 500
Current record: 3-0
Remaining schedule:
vs. Colorado
at Florida
vs. Cincinnati
at Iowa State
vs. BYU
vs. Arizona
at Arizona State
at West Virginia
vs. Utah
Oklahoma State +700
Current record: 3-0
Remaining schedule:
vs. Utah
at Kansas State
vs. West Virginia
at BYU
at Baylor
vs. Arizona State
at TCU
vs. Texas Tech
at Colorado
Iowa State +850
Current record: 2-0
Remaining schedule:
vs. Arkansas State
at Houston
vs. Baylor
at West Virginia
vs. UCF
vs. Texas Tech
at Kansas
vs. Cincinnati
at Utah
vs. Kansas State
West Virginia +1800
Current record: 1-2
Remaining schedule:
vs. Kansas
at Oklahoma State
vs. Iowa State
vs. Kansas State
at Arizona
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
Texas Tech +2100
Current record: 2-1
Remaining schedule:
vs. Arizona State
vs. Cincinnati
at Arizona
vs. Baylor
at TCU
at Iowa State
vs. Colorado
at Oklahoma State
vs. West Virginia
Arizona +2100
Current record: 2-1
Remaining schedule:
at Utah
vs. Texas Tech
at BYU
vs. Colorado
vs. West Virginia
at UCF
vs. Houston
at TCU
vs. Arizona State
TCU +2500
Current record: 2-1
Remaining schedule:
at SMU
at Kansas
vs. Houston
at Utah
vs. Texas Tech
at Baylor
vs. Oklahoma State
vs. Arizona
at Cincinnati
Kansas +2500
Current record: 1-2
Remaining schedule:
at West Virginia
vs. TCU
at Arizona State
vs. Houston
at Kansas State
vs. Iowa State
at BYU
vs. Colorado
at Baylor
Baylor +3600
Current record: 2-1
Remaining schedule:
at Colorado
vs. BYU
at Iowa State
at Texas Tech
vs. Oklahoma State
vs. TCU
at West Virginia
at Houston
vs. Kansas
Colorado +3600
Current record: 2-1
Remaining schedule:
vs. Baylor
at UCF
vs. Kansas State
at Arizona
vs. Cincinnati
at Texas Tech
vs. Utah
at Kansas
vs. Oklahoma State
BYU +3600
Current record: 3-0
Remaining schedule:
vs. Kansas State
at Baylor
vs. Arizona
vs. Oklahoma State
at UCF
at Utah
vs. Kansas
at Arizona State
vs. Houston
Arizona State +4000
Current record: 3-0
Remaining schedule:
at Texas Tech
vs. Kansas
vs. Utah
at Cincinnati
at Oklahoma State
vs. UCF
at Kansas State
vs. BYU
at Arizona
Cincinnati +8000
Current record: 2-1
Remaining schedule:
vs. Houston
at Texas Tech
at UCF
vs. Arizona State
at Colorado
vs. West Virginia
at Iowa State
at Kansas State
vs. TCU
Houston +15000
Current record: 1-2
Remaining schedule:
at Cincinnati
vs. Iowa State
at TCU
at Kansas
vs. Utah
vs. Kansas State
at Arizona
vs. Baylor
at BYU
