2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen

An NFL Draft profile for former Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Matt Henningsen

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we highlight Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen

Bio

  • Name: Matt Henningsen
  • Position: Defensive end
  • Jersey number: No. 92
  • Hometown: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
  • High school: Menomonee Falls High School
  • Recruiting information: walk-on
  • College major: Master's in Electrical & Computer Engineering

College stats

YearGames playedTacklesTFLsSacksFumble recoveries

Freshman

12

32

2.5

1

0

Sophomore

11

24

5

4

2

Junior (COVID)

2

2

0

0

0

Senior

12

34

6

3.5

0

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 291 pounds

Pro Day numbers

  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.07
  • 3-cone: 7.02
  • Broad jump: 119"
  • Vertical jump: 37.5"
  • Bench press: 22 reps 

Mock draft projections

Matt Henningsen is currently being projected as either a late-round pick or a preferred free agent. Some mock drafts have him going as early as the fifth round or sixth round, while many have him going undrafted. His smarts and stellar athletic ability make him a rising prospect late in the process. 

Possible teams of interest

Henningsen worked out with the Green Bay Packers earlier in the month and reportedly met with the Miami Dolphins earlier this week. He will visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday according to Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network

All 32 NFL teams were also in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen (Credit: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
