Former Wisconsin Badgers coach hired as Washington Commanders defensive coordinator
Another former Wisconsin Badgers coach is stepping into a more prominent role in the NFL coaching ranks.
While Wisconsin fans eagerly await Jim Leonhard's next coaching move, a different ex-Badger is moving up into a defensive coordinator role.
The Washington Commanders are bringing in Daronte Jones to be their new defensive coordinator.
Jones was the defensive backs coach at Wisconsin in 2015, coaching safety Tanner McEvoy to record a career-best interceptions while also playing snaps on offense.
He left Madison after one season for his first NFL coaching opportunity, and then-head coach Paul Chryst replaced him on staff with Leonhard.
Jones has spent the last few seasons on the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, but now he's getting his own gig.
In Washington, he'll share the field with former Badgers center Tyler Biadasz on the other side of the ball.
Jones interviewed with five different teams for their defensive coordinator openings this winter, including the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.
Multiple teams still have coordinator positions open, so it's possible two former Badgers coaches could take over as defensive play callers in the NFL if Leonhard gets his opportunity now that his Denver Broncos have been eliminated from the playoffs.
