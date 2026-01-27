Former Wisconsin Badgers coach hired as Washington Commanders defensive coordinator

Another former Wisconsin Badgers coach is stepping into a more prominent role in the NFL coaching ranks.

While Wisconsin fans eagerly await Jim Leonhard's next coaching move, a different ex-Badger is moving up into a defensive coordinator role.

The Washington Commanders are bringing in Daronte Jones to be their new defensive coordinator.

Source: Commanders are finalizing a deal to hire Vikings defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones as their defensive coordinator.



Jones has been one of Brian Flores’ most trusted defensive coaches the past three seasons, and he also has coached… pic.twitter.com/SZKKFocpgO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2026

Jones was the defensive backs coach at Wisconsin in 2015, coaching safety Tanner McEvoy to record a career-best interceptions while also playing snaps on offense.

He left Madison after one season for his first NFL coaching opportunity, and then-head coach Paul Chryst replaced him on staff with Leonhard.

Jones has spent the last few seasons on the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, but now he's getting his own gig.

Daronte Jones has a VERY interesting history.



- Wisconsin DBs coach right before Jim Leonhard.



- DBs coach for Vance Joseph in Miami



- DBs in Cincy for Marvin Lewis, then Lou Anarumo kept him.



- Went to MN with Mike Zimmer



- DC at LSU



- Back in MN with Brian Flores — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 20, 2026

In Washington, he'll share the field with former Badgers center Tyler Biadasz on the other side of the ball.

Jones interviewed with five different teams for their defensive coordinator openings this winter, including the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

Multiple teams still have coordinator positions open, so it's possible two former Badgers coaches could take over as defensive play callers in the NFL if Leonhard gets his opportunity now that his Denver Broncos have been eliminated from the playoffs.

