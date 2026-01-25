Former Wisconsin Badgers coach Jim Leonhard misses out on Green Bay Packers coordinator job

Wisconsin Badgers fans were hoping the Green Bay Packers would bring Jim Leonhard's coaching career full circle.

That dream will have to wait, as the former Badgers defensive coordinator won't be taking the vacant position on Green Bay's coaching staff.

The Packers opted to hire Jonathan Gannon as their defensive coordinator, before getting the opportunity to interview Leonhard for the position.

Packers are hiring former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon as their defensive coordinator, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2026

Leonhard is a Wisconsin native who reportedly had "mutual interest" with the Packers to return to his home state for the job, but Green Bay went in a different direction.

He is currently the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos, so he couldn't interview with teams while his team continued to work its way through the AFC playoffs.

Leonhard has held that role for the past two seasons. He also spent one year on staff with Illinois after leaving the Badgers in 2022.

The Packers and head coach Matt LeFluer were previously interested in Leonhard for their defensive coordinator role in 2021 when he held that position at Wisconsin.

He chose to stick around in Madison, where he would later become interim head coach.

Now, Green Bay will go in a different direction for a second time, and they may not ever get a third opportunity.

I hope they got a no from Leonhard before making this move. Otherwise, why not wait another day or two to at least interview him? — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) January 25, 2026

The former Wisconsin safety is expected to garner interest for a number of other defensive coordinator jobs in the NFL this winter.

The expected front-runner now is the New York Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh, who Leonhard played under in 2008 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Regardless of whether the Broncos win or lose Sunday, he will be eligible to interview with teams next week. He can't formally accept a role on another team until Denver is eliminated.

Badgers and Packers fans will be left to wonder what could have been, as he coaches somewhere other than the state of Wisconsin in 2026.

