Former Wisconsin Badgers running back set to join Baltimore Ravens as RB coach
The wisdom of a former Wisconsin Badgers running back will be helping develop the ball-carriers for the Baltimore Ravens moving forward.
New head coach Jesse Minter is set to hire Eddie Faulkner to be his running backs coach, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Faulker had been the running backs coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the previous seven seasons.
The only former Wisconsin running back he got to coach in Pittsburgh was fullback Derek Watt, but he had a number of former Badgers on his team including T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton, among others.
Faulkner played running back at Wisconsin from 1997 to 2000, rushing for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in his four years.
He was a backup to Heisman trophy winner Ron Dayne, winning back-to-back Big Ten Championships and Rose Bowls in the process.
His coaching career began soon after at Ball State before he eventually returned to his alma mater as tight ends coach in 2012 under Bret Bielema.
When the head coach left for Arkansas, Faulkner jumped to North Carolina State before eventually getting the call up to the NFL and the Steelers.
Now, he transitions to a Ravens team where he'll have the opportunity to coach a veteran running back like Derrick Henry, who could be a future Hall of Famer in the backfield.
