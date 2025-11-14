Former Wisconsin All-American has fourth-best odds to win NFL Most Valuable Player
It's been 13 seasons since a non-quarterback was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is doing everything in his power to change that.
With eight weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, the former Wisconsin Badgers running back has odds of +550 (5.50/1) to win the league's highest individual honor, according to Bet MGM. That's currently fourth-best behind New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (+225), Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (+240), and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+500).
Taylor was available as high as 250-1 (+25000) early in the season but has seen his odds drastically decrease after tallying 1,139 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as 30 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns.
In his last game, Taylor ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin. Taylor had an 83-yard run in the fourth quarter to put the Colts ahead and won the game with an 8-yard run in overtime.
He is the fourth player in NFL history to have at least 200 rushing yards and at least three rushing TDs in a game twice in a career. The others are Jim Brown, Adrian Peterson and Derrick Henry.
Peterson was the last non-quarterback to win the MVP after he ran for 2,097 yards (falling eight-yards shy of Eric Dickerson's single season record) and 12 touchdowns, while catching 40 balls for 217 yards during the 2012 season.
Taylor's current 17-game pace would put him around 2,400 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns.
The Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook also lists Taylor at +900 to break LaDainian Tomlinson’s single-season touchdown record (32+) (+900) and +1000 to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record (2,106+ yards).
Taylor was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Colts after three seasons at Wisconsin when he rushed for 6,174 yards (6.67 yards per carry) and 50 touchdowns. His rushing totals of 1,977 yards as a freshman (sixth), 2,194 as a sophomore (second) and 2,003 yards as a junior (2,003) all rank in the top six all-time for an individual season in school history.