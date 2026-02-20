Indianapolis Colts 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Has Indy’s All-In Plan Backfired?

The Indianapolis Colts looked to be the best story in the NFL in the 2025 season, as they won seven of their first eight games and eight of their first 10.

Former first-round pick Daniel Jones was resurrecting his career with a new team, and the Colts appeared to be on their way to a top seed in the AFC. And then it all came crashing down.

Jones ruptured his Achilles, sidelining him for the rest of the 2025 season. Indy proceeded to lose seven games in a row after the bye week (three of those with Jones) and actually brought in retired quarterback Philip Rivers to play multiple games in an attempt to make the playoffs.

After holding the No. 1 spot in the AFC for the entire first half of the season, the Colts ended up under .500 and missed the playoffs altogether.

To make matters worse, they traded their 2026 first-round pick and more draft capital to acquire cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets. So, Indy could be without a true answer at quarterback (depending upon Jones’ recovery) and it doesn’t have the assets to find an answer at the position in the draft.

As a result, the Colts have come in the bottom half of the league in the opening odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season.

Colts Super Bowl 61 Odds

+6000 (Tied for 19th)

There’s no doubt that there is a ton of talent on this Colts roster, but Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce are free agents, and the team has a major decision to make at quarterback.

Did Jones show enough to deserve an extension even though he’s recovering from a torn Achilles? Or, do the Colts look for another stopgap option in the 2026 season?

There is also the Anthony Richardson factor, as the former top-five pick is on the roster even though he was clearly passed over for Jones last season. Indy could look to move him for draft capital, but Richardson’s inconsistency and inability to stay healthy makes him nothing more than a middling asset.

On top of that, the Colts play in a tough division that had two playoff teams – Jacksonville and Houston – in the 2025 season. Since the Colts don’t have a first-round pick and have quarterback questions, it makes sense that they’re outside the top-16 in the league in the latest Super Bowl odds.

Jones’ status is going to be important to monitor this offseason for Indy, but it’s worth noting that quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins did not look the same in the first season removed from an Achilles injury. Jones is younger, but he has a lengthy injury history in his career.

The Colts carry a little too much risk to consider at +6000 at this point in the offseason.

