Former Wisconsin tight end to attend elite camp hosted by NFL greats

The Badger standout tight end is a part of Tight End University's 75-person class that starts this week.

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates with offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Some of the greatest tight ends in the National Football League, which includes one familiar, former University of Wisconsin football standout, will convene for a fifth consecutive offseason.

Tight Ends University, a camp started and run by NFL greats Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen, takes place this week. Former Badgers great Jake Ferguson is slated to be in attendance, according to the camp's Instagram page.

TEU serves to grow the knowledge and skill level of the position by collaboration between participants and coaching from legendary tight ends. Those in attendance will take part in on-field work, film study, rehabilitation and other activities, according to the TEU website.

Ferguson is joined by some of the best talents at the position, including Kelce, Kittle, Brock Bowers, T.J. Hockenson, and Trey McBride. He'll have the chance to learn from all-time greats such as Olsen.

Ferguson is entering his fourth NFL season and will look to have a bounce back 2025 campaign. He missed three games in 2024, and the Cowboys' offense struggled to stay afloat after quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury in Week 9. He finished with 59 catches for 494 yards and no touchdowns while losing two fumbles.

The grandson of former Badger football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez still remains a promising young talent. The 26-year-old caught 71 passes for 761 yards and five scores in 2023. His receiving yardage ranked eighth among tight ends, and he tied for seventh in receiving touchdowns.

