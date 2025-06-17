Catching up with 2026 in-state athlete after Wisconsin Badgers camp
MADISON, Wis. – Michael Farr showcased his physicality and athleticism inside Camp Randall Stadium on Sunday.
Farr, a 2026 athlete from Racine Case, participated in the University of Wisconsin football program's third summer camp of 2025 on Sunday. The three-star recruit by 247Sports was a large school all-state honoree at wide receiver by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a junior, but he worked with safeties coach Jack Cooper and cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes this past weekend.
"I think I did good," Farr said. "It's just a lot of stuff that they showed me that I could work on. So I definitely will go back to my hometown and work on all the stuff that we did today, like change in direction and back pedals and breaks and stuff like that.
"But overall, I think I did good in the 1-on-1s."
Listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds on Hudl, he posted on Twitter that he ran a 4.62 40-yard dash and recorded a 9-foot, 6-inch broad jump at Wisconsin's camp. What stood out the most to him from Sunday was how the staff showed love but also gave feedback on what players did wrong and how to fix their mistakes.
"Coach Cooper is a really nice guy," Farr said. "I came up here for a practice, and we sat down and had lunch and stuff like that. We talked, he's a really nice guy. I definitely would love to be around him if it ever comes down to it me of coming here or anything like that.
"And coach Haynes, I didn't get to talk to him a lot, but talking to him once I'm here, he's the same way. They all show a lot of love for in-state guys and out-of-state guys, no matter who you are. They're just nice people."
Farr caught 48 passes for 805 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2024, according to WisSports.net, but he also recorded 42 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one interception for Racine Case.
Wisconsin has been looking at him as a safety. He showed Sunday that he's not afraid of contact, even without pads on and has the ability to break downhill quickly to break up passes.
"I like to play physical, come downhill and hit, but I also could cover," Farr said. "I could do whatever they need me to.
"I could be versatile and play a little corner, rover, nickel, anywhere they need me to be. I'll just be ready."
The in-state standout said he holds 11 offers, notably naming FBS schools Eastern Michigan and Wyoming along with FCS programs South Dakota State and North Dakota. He's also announced other offers from Air Force, Army, Central Michigan and North Dakota State.
As for what's next with Wisconsin after Sunday's camp, Farr said the two sides will continue to "stay in contact here and there."
"But like me, I think I want to commit somewhere in July, just still coming down to a decision," Farr said. "But we talked. We gonna stay in contact and just see where it goes."
