Promising young Wisconsin Badgers cornerback signs with Virginia in transfer portal
In this story:
It didn't take former Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Omillio Agard long to find a new home in the transfer portal.
He was one of the casualties of Luke Fickell retooling the secondary this winter, opting to leave the program after the Badgers brought in plenty of competition at his position.
Agard chose to sign with Virginia on Saturday, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
Agard entered the portal on Tuesday with just three days left in the transfer window.
Promising player, declining role
He was a key rotational piece in Wisconsin's secondary last season, splitting time on the outside with D'Yoni Hill.
Agard technically started three games but played a significant role in nine contests. He recorded his only interception against Middle Tennessee State and notched pass breakups against Miami (OH) and Ohio State.
His role declined late in the year, playing only five snaps in the final game against Minnesota and none the week before, according to PFF.
Related: Wisconsin Badgers transfer portal departures pale in comparison to other teams' losses
Still, he was set to be the Badgers most experienced cornerback returning for 2026 with Hill and Ricardo Hallman graduating and Geimere Latimer transferring to West Virginia to play with his younger brother.
Agard looked to be in line to be a starter, even after Fickell brought in four new cornerbacks through the transfer portal.
They aren't all proven play-makers at the college level, though, leaving open a competition for starting roles.
Agard looked to be part of Wisconsin's long-term future at cornerback. Instead, he will head to a Virginia defense that ranked in the Top 25 last season.
The Cavaliers recruited him out of high school as a four-star prospect from Philadelphia. Rivals rated him the highest as a Top 25 cornerback in the 2024 class.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.