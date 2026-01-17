Promising young Wisconsin Badgers cornerback signs with Virginia in transfer portal

It didn't take former Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Omillio Agard long to find a new home in the transfer portal.

He was one of the casualties of Luke Fickell retooling the secondary this winter, opting to leave the program after the Badgers brought in plenty of competition at his position.

Agard chose to sign with Virginia on Saturday, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Wisconsin CB Omillio Agard has signed with Virginia, @On3 has learned.



Posted 21 tackles and an INT in 2025. https://t.co/wMrfFrcNOy pic.twitter.com/3ItpH79iZ3 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 17, 2026

Agard entered the portal on Tuesday with just three days left in the transfer window.

Promising player, declining role

He was a key rotational piece in Wisconsin's secondary last season, splitting time on the outside with D'Yoni Hill.

Agard technically started three games but played a significant role in nine contests. He recorded his only interception against Middle Tennessee State and notched pass breakups against Miami (OH) and Ohio State.

His role declined late in the year, playing only five snaps in the final game against Minnesota and none the week before, according to PFF.

Badgers have been ALL OVER Jeremiah Smith all game 😤 @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/S5bifWVIjX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 18, 2025

Still, he was set to be the Badgers most experienced cornerback returning for 2026 with Hill and Ricardo Hallman graduating and Geimere Latimer transferring to West Virginia to play with his younger brother.

Agard looked to be in line to be a starter, even after Fickell brought in four new cornerbacks through the transfer portal.

They aren't all proven play-makers at the college level, though, leaving open a competition for starting roles.

Agard looked to be part of Wisconsin's long-term future at cornerback. Instead, he will head to a Virginia defense that ranked in the Top 25 last season.

The Cavaliers recruited him out of high school as a four-star prospect from Philadelphia. Rivals rated him the highest as a Top 25 cornerback in the 2024 class.

