Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman ranks as Top 50 player who entered transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers were one of the most active teams in the winter transfer portal, seeing 30 new players come in so far with 23 players leaving the program.

Now that the window is closed and no new players can leave their schools, ESPN's Max Olson updated his rankings of the Top 50 players who entered the portal in this cycle.

Wisconsin didn't land any of the top names, but they did lose one of them.

Initial @ESPNCFB rankings of the top 25 players in the transfer portal, with scouting reports from @yougoodmuench + @TomLuginbill: https://t.co/qLJtjvCy89 — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 2, 2026

Now-former Badgers left guard Joe Brunner slotted in at No. 45.

45. Joe Brunner, OG

Brunner earned a second-team spot on ESPN's preseason All-America team entering 2025 after impressing last season and has developed into a quality two-year starter at left guard over his four years at Wisconsin. He allowed four pressures and one sack over 316 snaps in pass protection and was only penalized once this season for the Badgers, according to ESPN Research. Max Olson

He entered the portal on January 7, and one week later he committed to the Indiana Hoosiers amid their National Championship game run.

There, he will reunite with former Wisconsin offensive line coach Bob Bostad, who holds the same position at Indiana and originally recruited Brunner to the Badgers.

He was Fickell's starting left guard for the last two seasons, providing important stability on an offensive line that saw plenty of injuries and lineup changes over that span.

This past season, Brunner walked with his teammates on Senior Day, despite having one year of eligibility remaining.

At the time, he was considering entering the NFL Draft, but he instead decided to enter the portal and play for the Big Ten rival at the top of the standings.

With another strong season, he'll cement his status as a draft pick with a bright pro career.

The Badgers unsuccessfully tried to recruit at least two of the other players who ranked in ESPN's Top 50.

Edge rushers Adam Trick and Wendell Gregory both took visits to Madison but chose to sign elsewhere.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: